THE FUNERAL OF Mick O’Dwyer, former Kerry footballer and manager, is due to take place in Waterville, Co Kerry this morning.

O’Dwyer, commonly known as ‘Micko’, passed away in Kenmare Community Hospital on Thursday at the age of 88.

The funeral mass will be held at St Finian’s Church in Waterville, Co Kerry at 11am this morning, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mick O’Dwyer won four All-Ireland football titles as a player and eight further titles as Kerry manager, serving as the county’s longest-serving bainisteoir.

He also managed Kildare and Laois to Leinster titles, and spent time with Wicklow and Clare before retiring.

He is survived by his wife Geraldine, his sons John, Robbie and Karl, and is pre-deceased by another son Michael.

Yesterday, hundreds of GAA stars, fans, and family members gathered in Waterville to line the streets and applaud as the funeral cortège passed by.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin led tributes to O’Dwyer on Thursday, describing him “as an icon of Gaelic Games”.

“Micko lived and breathed Gaelic football. He embodied everything good about the game – dedication, ambition, positivity and community,” Martin said.

“Kerry, and all of us, were lucky to have him. His sporting legacy is unmatched.”

GAA President Jarlath Burns said that O’Dwyer was “quite simply, the man with the Midas touch”.

Burns praised the “charismatic, clever and a shrewd judge of character”, hailing is achievements in the sport as “magic”.

President Michael D Higgins similarly described O’Dwyer as “one of the greatest figures ever to be associated with Gaelic Games”.