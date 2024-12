A MOTHER OF one killed when a van struck a set of gates of a property at Rathkeale, Co Limerick last week is to be laid to rest this weekend.

Marguerita Sheridan, aged 21, from Rathkeale, suffered critical injuries and died after a van struck gates at Bank Place, Well Lane at around 12.15pm on 21 December.

Marguerita had given birth to her first child, a son, last month. It was confirmed today that her remains will be reposed at Cross’s Funeral Home, Limerick City, from 2pm-4pm on Saturday.

Her funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church, Rathkeale, at 12.30pm on Sunday 29 December, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

John Sheridan, the victim’s father, paid tribute to his daughter and described her as “a true legend” who loved horses.

The State Pathologist, Dr Sally Anne Collis, performed a post mortem on Marguerita’s remains. Investigating Gardaí said, that for “operational reasons”, they were not releasing the results of the autopsy.

Danny O’Donoghue, (42), of Lower Main Street, Rathkeale, appeared before a special late sitting of Limerick District Court on Christmas Eve.

O’Donoghue was charged with dangerous driving causing Marguerita’s death; causing criminal damage to a set of gates; threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Patrick Sheridan; producing a machete while he made the alleged threat; and causing criminal damage to Mr Sheridan’s van, all on 21 December.

The accused was remanded in custody last Tuesday night, to appear via video-link before Limerick District Court, tomorrow for further directions in the case from the Director of Public Prosecutions.