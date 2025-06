THE FUNERAL OF Michael ‘Mike’ Gaine is due to take place in Kenmare, Co Kerry this morning.

The 56-year-old farmer was first reported missing on 21 March. His disappearance was later ruled a homicide.

Human remains discovered by investigating gardaí at Mr Gaine’s farm on 16 May were later confirmed to be his. It is now believed he was murdered on his farm on the date of his disappearance on 20 March.

A man was arrested on suspicion of Mr Gaine’s murder on 19 May. He was subsequently released without charge.

Advertisement

Well-known and widely popular in his locality, Mr Gaine’s funeral will take place in Holy Cross Church in Kenmare, Co Kerry at 10.30am. This will be followed by a private burial.

Presentation of symbols and words on behalf of the family will begin before the start of the mass. Parish Priest of Kenmare Father George Hayes will be the chief celebrant at the mass.

The funeral notice reads that Mr Gaine is predeceased by his parents, and “sadly missed and fondly remembered by his heartbroken wife Janice, sisters Noreen and Catherine”, as well as his nieces, nephews, brother-in-law and aunt.

His close friends DJ and Shane and his wide circle of “loyal friends” in the farming and rallying community and beyond, as well as cousins, in-laws, and extended family were also mentioned within the notice.

His funeral mass will be live streamed here.