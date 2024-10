DOON COLLECTED THEIR first ever Limerick senior hurling crown today with a tense, one-point success over kingpins Na Piarsaigh, 0-16 to 2-9.

After a rocky opening, the richly talented east Limerick outfit fought back from six points down to hold off the Caherdavin side who were chasing a third title on the trot.

Adam English’s contribution of 0-11 was typical of his season, where he was the chief marksman for Doon.

Ciaran Brooks kicked a dramatic winning point in injury time as Sean O’Leary Newbridge claimed the Derry SFC title, surprisingly beating Ulster and All-Ireland champions Glen by 1-12 to 2-8.

Newbridge are seen as the up and coming team in Derry and edged a remarkable finale to claim a first senior title in 35 years.

Thomastown are Kilkenny senior hurling champions for the first time since 1946 after they dethroned defending champions O’Loughlin Gaels in a surprisingly one sided affair in Nowlan Park, 0-18 to 0-7.

The victory crowns a fairytale 12 months for the South Kilkenny side after they only tasted intermediate success in 2023.

Corofin beat Maigh Cuilinn to take Galway senior football honours, while a second-half goal blitz saw Dr Crokes win the Kerry senior football decider at the expense of Dingle.

In Cork, Castlehaven are Cork football kingpins once more after overcoming Nemo Rangers, while Éire Óg won the Clare football decider.