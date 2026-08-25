Beyond the points: Leaving Cert students on pressure, support and what comes next

AS CAO OFFERS are released this week, students across the country are set to find out whether their Leaving Certificate results have secured them a place on their chosen course.

A record number of 145,000 students sat the exams this year.

First-round offers from the CAO will be out on Wednesday.

Ahead of this week’s offers, we spoke to students past and present about their experiences of second-level education, the Leaving Cert and the CAO process so far.

“Stigma” around study

Aoife Martin

Aoife Martin, from Kildare, has placed Psychology at the top of the CAO list.

Martin received exam accommodations, including a reader and separate exam centre.

“I am dyslexic so I have more resources than most people, and it really helped me, but not everyone had that”, Martin told The Journal.

These additional supports are offered through the State Examinations Commission’s (SEC) RACE scheme.

Although “pretty happy” with her Leaving Cert results, looking back on preparation for the exams Martin said: “I do think there was so much stigma about the amount of study you have to do.”

This is often influenced by online sources, particularly social media content such as “my study routine” videos, which promote hour-to-hour planning of study routines – often starting extremely early in the morning.

“There was that worry for people who have extracurriculars or work that they couldn’t put their full focus into studying, and you always felt like you’re not doing enough”.

This year’s results saw a drop in the number of students awarded top H1 grades as post-marking adjustments introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic continue to be phased out.

Martin was only affected by grade deflation in one subject.

“I’m lucky that I don’t need the top marks, but I do think that for others it makes a difference that what people would have got in the past few years is not what we are getting now.”

Finding the right path

Adam Redican

Adam Redican plans to study general science in college before specialising in food science and environmental health.

For Redican, one of the biggest challenges was “deciding what we wanted to do at the end of it all”.

Family expectations also played a role.

“One of my friends wanted to do medicine up until after they actually did the Leaving Cert, and then they decided they wanted to do something else, just because of the amount of pressure.”

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In terms of Leaving Cert results, “there were a couple of letdowns, but in general, I am quite happy”.

Students receive CAO support through guidance counsellor meetings, career expos and college talks throughout the senior cycle and beyond.

Redican found this support generally effective, while highlighting the value of more “one-on-one relationships with students” and detailed individual feedback.

‘To get low points is very surreal’

Cleo Knight

As a past Leaving Cert student who now works in Further Education, Cleo Knight’s experience of the journey to third level is somewhat unusual – but arguably something this year’s crop of college hopefuls could take inspiration from.

Knight received under 100 points and now leads a Level 8 Business and Psychology degree course.

The average number of points for the Leaving Cert is around 400, but this varies year to year.

Knight aspired to attend college but felt the exam system could undermine students’ confidence.

“The memorising of content just didn’t work for me,” Knight told The Journal.

“To get low points is very surreal, because at that moment in time, you do feel like it’s over, and that is especially the case when you’re surrounded by friends who are getting 400 or 500 points”, Knight said.

For two years, Knight struggled with what to do but eventually found further education as an alternative pathway through online research.

Knight subsequently completed an undergraduate course and two postgraduate courses, with the aim of going into teaching.

Now Knight emphasises the importance of promoting further education options, including apprenticeships and Post Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses, before students receive their results.

“You need to look forward to your future knowing that the points in front of you aren’t necessarily going to determine it,” Knight maintained.

Is it an even playing field?

Research into Leaving Certificate performance suggests CAO points reflect more than individual ability.

Emer Smyth, a research professor at the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), says there’s evidence that the education system can create additional barriers for some students.

An ESRI study this year examined how school choice and social mix influence Leaving Certificate performance. Students enter education with different levels of social and economic resources and these differences can affect attendance, academic performance and progression to higher education.

Labour education spokesperson Eoghan Kenny said the system cannot yet be considered an equal starting point for every student.

Speaking to The Journal Kenny maintained that “we need to invest according to need”.

“Schools educating children experiencing disadvantage need additional resources, smaller classes and sufficient teachers and other supports so that schools can actually meet the needs of the children in front of them”.

Kenny said Ireland has “the resources to build one of the fairest education systems in the world”, but must move beyond “managing shortages and reacting to crises” and focus on long-term planning.