The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Galway 2-19

Kerry 3-24

KERRY BOOKED THEIR place in a first Allianz Football League Division 1 final since 2022 with an eight-point win over Galway in Pearse Stadium, Salthill.

It was Galway who started the day in the driving seat for a place in Croke Park next week, with Kerry looking over their shoulder at the still-live prospect of relegation, but goals from Dylan Geaney, Damien Bourke and Gavin White ensured the Kingdom will have a shot at the first silverware of the season.

Mayo 1-18

Donegal 1-16



A LATE MISSED penalty from Donegal’s Daire Ó Baoill saw Donegal miss out on a place in the Division 1 final — and Mayo progress to the Croke Park decider at their expense.

Defeat here would have condemned Mayo to relegation, such were the fine margins at play, but Ryan O’Donoghue’s late score secured a two-point win — and a final berth — on a madcap final day in Division 1.

Advertisement

Tyrone 2-20

Dublin 1-16

TYRONE WERE RELEGATED to Division 2 for the first time since 2016 despite finishing their campaign with a seven-point win over Dublin.

Darragh Canavan finished with 1-3 for Tyrone, who finished level with Armagh on points but were relegated on head-to-head.

Armagh 4-24

Derry 1-18

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Armagh put four goals past already-relegated Derry to ensure their Division 1 status for another season.

Ross McQuillan, Barry McCambridge, Conor Turbitt and Darragh McMullen scored all four Armagh goals in an early second-half flurry en route to a 15-point win.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.