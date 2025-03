A MAN HAS died following a collision in Co Galway earlier today.

Gardaí said the incident arose after a collision between a pedestrian and a bus on the N83 at Cahergowan, Claregalway occurred at approximately 2:10pm.

The pedestrian, a male aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Garda forensic collision specialists have carried out a technical examination of the scene and the road has fully reopened.

There is now an appeal for witnesses following the fatal collision on the road, which they noted was formerly the N17.

Any road users who were on the N83 at Cahergowan, Claregalway between 1:50pm and 2:20pm and may have camera footage – including dash-cam – are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.