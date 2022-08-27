Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 27 August 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí to take part in parade to mark 100th anniversary of policing handover

The Civic Guard, formed by Michael Collins and the Irish Government in 1922, was later renamed An Garda Síochána.

By Press Association Saturday 27 Aug 2022, 12:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,349 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5851104
People attend the Garda Memorial event, an annual event to honour gardai who died in the course of their duty, at Dublin Castle, Ireland, in May (PA)
People attend the Garda Memorial event, an annual event to honour gardai who died in the course of their duty, at Dublin Castle, Ireland, in May (PA)
People attend the Garda Memorial event, an annual event to honour gardai who died in the course of their duty, at Dublin Castle, Ireland, in May (PA)

ABOUT 450 GARDAI are due to take part in a parade marking 100 years since the first Garda commissioner led Ireland’s new police service into Dublin Castle for the handover of policing duties from the British.

The gardaí will retrace the steps of Michael Staines and his force, which marched from the Gresham Hotel in O’Connell Street to Dublin Castle via Dame Street a century ago.

They will also replicate a photograph of Mr Staines and the force as they arrived through the Palace Gate.

The Civic Guard, formed by Michael Collins and the Irish Government in 1922, was later renamed An Garda Síochána.

The parade will include members of the Garda band, the ceremonial unit, officers corps and other units.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie