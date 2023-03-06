Garda middle ranks meet in 'unprecedented' conference to decide action on rosters dispute

MIDDLE RANKED GARDAÍ are to meet in an “unprecedented” special delegate conference today to decide how they will respond to the ongoing industrial relations dispute over proposed rosters.

Both garda representative groups, Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors as well as the Garda Representative Association have voted against accepting new working time arrangements for gardaí.

AGSI said its members had rejected the proposed new Garda Roster in November citing work-life balance issues, and a requirement to work up to an additional 47 days per year, for some members – they rejected the roster proposals by 63% in a ballot of members.

The issue has caused disquiet in garda representative bodies for the last three years as negotiations were ongoing.

In recent weeks it took a further turn as the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris referred the roster dispute to the Workplace Relations Commission.

He claimed that all internal industrial relations processes had been exhausted.

AGSI has called the special delegate conference today in Athlone for only the second time in the group’s 45-year history – 140 sergeants and inspectors from 31 branches across the country will take part.

AGSI said in a statement this morning that its membership are “stressed and anxious” about the uncertainty and lack of predictability caused by the dispute.

Advertisement

It said that Harris appears to have disregarded “previous concerns” raised by its members.

General Secretary, Antoinette Cunningham said that the rosters debacle has caused “anger” among members.

“Members of AGSI have not had certainty in their working patterns since March 2020 when their roster changed overnight to police the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Undertakings by the Garda Commissioner at that time that members would return to their original work pattern have not been honoured and the matter now remains in dispute between the parties.

“The current course of action on rosters currently being pursued by the Garda Commissioner has invoked a sense of anger and members now feel that they are being punished for altering their shift pattern to assist in the response to the national emergency,” she said.

AGSI said a vote will be held today as the The National Executive seeks a mandate “to endorse a strategic plan to deal with this dispute”.

The issue centres around work times which would see specialist gardaí, such as detectives, move to an office-based role working nine to five daily.

Gardaí affected by the change are unhappy with an arrangement which would see them working for seven straight days before receiving two rest days.

The issue is around so-called “non-core” units which make up specialist gardaí such as detectives and community policing. In the new roster, they would work six days on/three days off, then seven days on/two day off and then seven days on/three days off.

There are also concerns about the possible loss of allowances for working unsociable hours because they would not be expected to perform night duty.