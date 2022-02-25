Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing man (42)

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Cork.

Patrick Maloney (42) was last seen at his home in Mallow on Wednesday, 23 February.

He is described as:

5′ 8” in height

of medium build

greying tightly shaved hair

grey/black stubble

grey eyes.

He may have a blue gear back in his possession.

Advertisement

Gardaí said that Patrick’s family are concerned for his welfare and urged him to make contact.

Anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts are asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.