DURING THE CURRENT cold spell, 375 drivers have been detected speeding.

One of these motorists was clocked at more than twice the speed limit on the Navan Road in Dublin, travelling at 121km/hr in a 60km/hr zone.

It’s led gardaí to appeal to drivers to slow down during the ongoing period of cold weather.

Met Éireann has issued a new Status Orange weather warning for 15 counties tonight ahead of more “extremely cold” weather.

A garda spokesperson said: “As is continuously highlighted speed limits are not targets.

“Drivers should always travel, not just within the speed limit, but at an appropriate safe speed for the weather, road and traffic conditions.”

Other notable speeding detections made by members of An Garda Síochána and Mobile Safety Camera Vans over the past 72 hours includes a motorist doing 99km/hr in a 50km/hr zone on the Dublin Road in Galway.

And in Co Donegal, a motorist was clocked at 156km/hr in a 100km/hr zone on the N15 Drumrat.

Over the last 72 hours, some 29 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Reacting to these recent detections during the cold snap, Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries said the “disregard for speed limits and safe speeds by a small number of drivers is irresponsible and dangerous”.

She added that it is dangerous “not just for their own safety, but for the safety of the many workers who are busy keeping our roads open for essential use in this excessive cold spell and other road users who are supporting road safety”.

“Drivers who continue to drive at excessive speed are a menace on our roads,” said Humphries.

“An Garda Síochána continues to enforce the road traffic legislation throughout this period in addition to working and supporting our communities across the country and in the most affected counties during this cold weather period.”