#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 24 April 2022
Advertisement

Man (30s) due in court following armed robbery in Cork

Staff in a Ballincollig business were threatened when an armed man entered the premises last night.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 24 Apr 2022, 11:43 AM
38 minutes ago 1,987 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5746327
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

GARDAI HAVE ARRESTED a man in his late 30s following an armed robbery in Ballincollig, Co. Cork, yesterday evening.

The man will appear in court in Cork city tomorrow morning in relation to the incident.

At around 7:15pm last night, a man entered a business premises on Main St in Ballincollig, armed with a weapon, and threatened the staff members on the premises, Gardaí said in a statement today.

The man left the scene in a taxi with a number of items.

Gardaí arrested a man after a follow-up search of the area. He was taken to Bridewell Garda station and was later charged.

Investigations into the event are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie