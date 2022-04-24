Man (30s) due in court following armed robbery in Cork

GARDAI HAVE ARRESTED a man in his late 30s following an armed robbery in Ballincollig, Co. Cork, yesterday evening.

The man will appear in court in Cork city tomorrow morning in relation to the incident.

At around 7:15pm last night, a man entered a business premises on Main St in Ballincollig, armed with a weapon, and threatened the staff members on the premises, Gardaí said in a statement today.

The man left the scene in a taxi with a number of items.

Gardaí arrested a man after a follow-up search of the area. He was taken to Bridewell Garda station and was later charged.

Investigations into the event are ongoing.