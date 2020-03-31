Man (24) to appear before court following alleged assault on garda in Dublin

A 24-YEAR-OLD man is to appear before court this morning following an alleged assault on a garda who was responding to an incident in Inchicore in Dublin.

Gardaí in Kilmainham were called to an assault on St. Vincent’s Street West in Inchicore during the early hours of Monday, 30 March.

At around 2.30am, gardaí attended the scene of a man (25) who was stabbed and while the injured party was lying on the ground, the assailant continued to assault him.

A garda intervened and received a laceration to his head during the incident.

The injured party and the garda were both taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing into the assault on the 25-year-old. Charges have been brought in relation the alleged assault on the garda.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10:30am this morning.