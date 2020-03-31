This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 31 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (24) to appear before court following alleged assault on garda in Dublin

A garda received a laceration to his head while responded to an assault.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 10:12 AM
1 hour ago 9,018 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5062471
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A 24-YEAR-OLD man is to appear before court this morning following an alleged assault on a garda who was responding to an incident in Inchicore in Dublin. 

Gardaí in Kilmainham were called to an assault on St. Vincent’s Street West in Inchicore during the early hours of Monday, 30 March.

At around 2.30am, gardaí attended the scene of a man (25) who was stabbed and while the injured party was lying on the ground, the assailant continued to assault him.

A garda intervened and received a laceration to his head during the incident.

The injured party and the garda were both taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing into the assault on the 25-year-old. Charges have been brought in relation the alleged assault on the garda. 

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10:30am this morning.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie