GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an assault in Dublin city centre yesterday evening.

Sources have said that a man was discovered unconscious by emergency services – witnesses are understood to have told gardaí that he was kicked repeatedly in the head while on the ground.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed that they are investigating the incident on Marlborough Street, Dublin 1 which is located adjacent to O’Connell Street.

“Gardaí are investigating an assault that is reported to have occurred on Marlborough Street, Dublin 1 yesterday evening.

“Emergency services were alerted to a male, who had been assaulted, shortly after 8pm.

“The man, aged in his 30s, was conveyed to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries,” the spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made. Gardaí in Store Street Garda Station have appealed for witnesses.