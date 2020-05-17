This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 17 May, 2020
Man and youth arrested after €60,000 worth of cannabis discovered in Limerick

The 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were detained yesterday afternoon.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 17 May 2020, 11:20 AM
Image: Garda press office
Image: Garda press office

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after cannabis with an estimated street value of €60,000 was seized in Limerick.

A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were detained following the discovery of 3kg of cannabis at waste ground in Ballinacurra Gardens in Limerick city at around 2.15pm yesterday.

Both suspects were taken to Henry Street garda station, where they were detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The 23-year-old man has since been charged and is expected to appear at a special sitting of Ennis District Court this morning.

The 17-year-old youth was released without charge.

Comments have been closed as a suspect has been charged.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

