Investigation underway as Garda car discovered on fire outside Co Donegal station
The alarm was raised shortly before 4:15am.
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an incident of criminal damage that occurred near Castlefin Garda station in east Donegal this morning when a Garda vehicle was discovered on fire.

The alarm was raised shortly before 4:15am and the fire was extinguished by local fire services. No injuries were reported.

A man in his 30s was arrested this afternoon in connection with this incident.

He is currently being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

