Investigation underway as Garda car discovered on fire outside Co Donegal station

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an incident of criminal damage that occurred near Castlefin Garda station in east Donegal this morning when a Garda vehicle was discovered on fire.
The alarm was raised shortly before 4:15am and the fire was extinguished by local fire services. No injuries were reported.
A man in his 30s was arrested this afternoon in connection with this incident.
He is currently being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.
