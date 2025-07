THIS MORNING, JUSTICE Minister Jim O’Callaghan will bring the name of the new Garda Commissioner to Cabinet.

The appointee will succeed the current Commissioner, Drew Harris, who will be vacating the post after seven years.

The role comes with a salary of at least €314,000 and the new appointee will hold it for a five-year term or until the retirement age of 62.

Advertisement

They will lead a total workforce of nearly 18,000 people.

Both serving deputy commissioners, Justin Kelly and Shawna Coxon are believed to have applied for the position.

Coxon has held her current role since April 2021 and prior to this was deputy chief officer in the Toronto Police in Canada.

Kelly was appointed to his role in October 2024. Prior to his promotion, he lead organised crime investigations and counter terrorism operations in the gardaí.

The new commissioner will take up the role from 1 September.