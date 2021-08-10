#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 10 August 2021
Man due to appear in court over Limerick city shooting

The shooting incident took place on 11 June in Moyross.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 10 Aug 2021, 10:01 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

A MAN AGED in his 40s has been charged with a shooting in Limerick, Gardaí said.

On 11 June last year, a man aged in his 40s was shot in Limerick city.

Gardaí said the shooting took place at Long Pavement in Moyross, and the injured man then travelled in a green Ford Galaxy car to Castle Street.

The car that was used to transport the injured man was seized, and the man was then brought to hospital to be treated.

Gardaí investigating the shooting today charged a man aged in his 40s in relation to the incident.

The man is due to appear before Limerick District Court tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

Comments are closed as the case is due before the courts

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

