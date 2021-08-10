Man due to appear in court over Limerick city shooting

A MAN AGED in his 40s has been charged with a shooting in Limerick, Gardaí said.

On 11 June last year, a man aged in his 40s was shot in Limerick city.

Gardaí said the shooting took place at Long Pavement in Moyross, and the injured man then travelled in a green Ford Galaxy car to Castle Street.

The car that was used to transport the injured man was seized, and the man was then brought to hospital to be treated.

Gardaí investigating the shooting today charged a man aged in his 40s in relation to the incident.

The man is due to appear before Limerick District Court tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

Comments are closed as the case is due before the courts