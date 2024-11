THE GARDA COMMISSIONER has issued a directive to gardaí to not comment on “matters of a political nature” during the election after a garda group issued a strongly worded criticism of new discipline regulations.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) also sent out a press release which lays out an alternative manifesto for the upcoming election.

The discipline issue however has caused the GRA to engage legal counsel and in a document sent to members it said it would ensure employment rights would be protected. They have criticised the rushed nature of the implementation.

Separately the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors has issued a missive to members also criticising the new measures.

The new dispute centres around the impending introduction of new discipline regulations as contained in Policing Security and Community Safety Act 2024 which will be enacted next month.

The controversy is centred around the replacing of the garda Discipline Regulations 2007 with new measures in the Conduct, Standards of Professional Behaviour, and Performance and Attendance Regulations.

The GRA has said it will “not stand over” a risk of injustice against its members.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), has also issued a missive to its members criticising the move and said the new regulations “will diminish the human rights”.

AGSI will hold an urgent meeting today in regard to the situation.

Both AGSI and GRA raised the issue that the new regulations do not have a facility to deal with minor incidents and that the new regulations meant that members of the Force would face more serious consequences for minor incidents.

The new regulations include punishments to discipline issues such as a fine of two weeks wages or dismissal.

Yesterday the Commissioner’s office issued a direction or order to gardaí to refrain from commenting on the General Election.

The email outlined the importance of maintaining An Garda Síochána’s status as a “non-political organisation”.

The Irish Defence Forces has issued a similar warning to its members not to comment on the election.

A statement has been requested from the Department of Justice.

It has been a turbulent year with the GRA in dispute with An Garda Síochána and Commissioner Drew Harris over proposed rosters.

Both garda representative groups, AGSI as well as the Garda Representative Association (GRA) had voted against accepting the arrangements for gardaí.

Back in September 2023 rank and file members of the GRA voted in a ballot in which 99% of voters expressed no confidence in the Commissioner two weeks ago.

There had been a serious breakdown in the relationship between the GRA and Garda Headquarters with the representative body ruling out inviting Harris to their annual delegate conference in April.