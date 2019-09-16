This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí arrest four for drink and drug driving offences in Limerick

The four were arrested in both Limerick city and county by members of the Roads Policing Unit.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 16 Sep 2019, 9:30 PM
An image inside one of the arrested people's cars.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK arrested four people for driving under the influence of either drink or drugs over the weekend.

The four were arrested in both Limerick city and county by members of the Roads Policing Unit. 

Three were held for suspected drink driving while one was arrested for the presence of cocaine after a roadside drugs swab. Each driver is now facing a disqualification from driving. Gardaí said that a number of other offences were also detected.

Gardaí have urged members of the public to contact them if they see any suspicious driving. 

