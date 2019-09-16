Gardaí arrest four for drink and drug driving offences in Limerick

An image inside one of the arrested people's cars.

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK arrested four people for driving under the influence of either drink or drugs over the weekend.

The four were arrested in both Limerick city and county by members of the Roads Policing Unit.

Three were held for suspected drink driving while one was arrested for the presence of cocaine after a roadside drugs swab. Each driver is now facing a disqualification from driving. Gardaí said that a number of other offences were also detected.

Gardaí have urged members of the public to contact them if they see any suspicious driving.