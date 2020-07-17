This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 July, 2020
Gardaí seize €2.5 million worth of drugs after raid in Kingswood, Dublin

Gardaí raided a home yesterday.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 17 Jul 2020, 12:44 PM
1 hour ago 10,188 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5152958
The seized drugs.
Image: Garda Press Office
The seized drugs.
The seized drugs.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €2.5 million worth of drugs as well as a significant amount of paraphernalia which is used in the making of ecstasy and benzodiazepine tablets.

Officers from the Dublin Metropolitan Region West Divisional Drugs Unit based at Ronanstown Garda Station carried out a search of a home in the Kingswood area of Dublin 22 yesterday.

Gardaí discovered the following: 

  • 34 kilos of vacuum-packed cannabis with an estimated value of €680,000
  • MDMA with an estimated value of €40,860
  • Pink Upjohn tablets valued at €22,146
  • Blue ecstasy tablets valued at €176,190,
  • Pink powder for Upjohn tablets (a benzodiazepine similar to Xanax) valued at €168,000
  • White ecstasy tablets valued at €66,240
  • Ketamine valued at €60,000
  • Xanax tablets valued at €81,700 and further ecstasy valued at €1,187,500.

Suspected drugs paraphernalia including a drugs press, mixing machine, weighing scales and storage material were also recovered.

A full investigation has been launched and no arrests have been made to date.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of Dublin West Division has said this is another example of the impact of Operation Tara on drug dealing.

“We will continue to detect and aggressively disrupt illegal drug dealing at all levels in order to protect our communities from the ravages of drugs. I will continue to increase the allocation of resources to meet this challenge”, he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

