Gardaí seize €2.5 million worth of drugs after raid in Kingswood, Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €2.5 million worth of drugs as well as a significant amount of paraphernalia which is used in the making of ecstasy and benzodiazepine tablets.

Officers from the Dublin Metropolitan Region West Divisional Drugs Unit based at Ronanstown Garda Station carried out a search of a home in the Kingswood area of Dublin 22 yesterday.

Gardaí discovered the following:

34 kilos of vacuum-packed cannabis with an estimated value of €680,000

MDMA with an estimated value of €40,860

Pink Upjohn tablets valued at €22,146

Blue ecstasy tablets valued at €176,190,

Pink powder for Upjohn tablets (a benzodiazepine similar to Xanax) valued at €168,000

White ecstasy tablets valued at €66,240

Ketamine valued at €60,000

Xanax tablets valued at €81,700 and further ecstasy valued at €1,187,500.

Suspected drugs paraphernalia including a drugs press, mixing machine, weighing scales and storage material were also recovered.

A full investigation has been launched and no arrests have been made to date.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of Dublin West Division has said this is another example of the impact of Operation Tara on drug dealing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“We will continue to detect and aggressively disrupt illegal drug dealing at all levels in order to protect our communities from the ravages of drugs. I will continue to increase the allocation of resources to meet this challenge”, he said.