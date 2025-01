A GARDA WAS injured while effecting an arrest during a drugs raid yesterday in the northside of Cork city.

The garda was transferred to Cork University Hospital for medical assistance.

The Garda Press Office has indicated that the garda was taken to hospital for treatment of a “non-life threatening injury” and remains “off duty at this time.”

It is understood he suffered a broken kneecap.

Garda welfare services have been put in place for the injured Garda member and his colleagues.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently being held in Garda custody.

A quantity of drugs and cash was seized in a subsequent search of a house and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.