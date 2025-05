THE LATE GARDA Kevin Flatley will be laid to rest on Friday following funeral mass in County Dublin.

The Garda was killed on Sunday afternoon when he was struck by a motorbike while conducting a speed enforcement check on a road way at Kissenhall near Swords, Co Dublin.

It is believed he was attempting to stop the motorcyclist when the collision happened. The driver of the motorbike remains in a critical condition in hospital.

This evening the funeral details of the tragic garda was released on RIP.ie which outlined that his burial will take place on Friday.

The death notice described Kevin Flatley as a “dedicated member of An Garda Síochána” and added: “An avid member and coach of O’Dwyers GAA local club. Predeceased by his sister Elaine. Beloved husband of Úna and loving father of Erin and Aoife.

“Very sadly missed by his adoring wife and daughters, parents Michael and Breda, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.”

Advertisement

He will repose at McNally’s Funeral Home, Balbriggan (K32 FN34) on Thursday 15th May from 4pm to 7pm.

And then removal on Friday afternoon to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Balbriggan arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm followed by Burial in Newcastle Cemetery, Co. Dublin.

Gardaí will form a guard of honour and he will be buried with honours by his colleagues which is tradition for members who die in the line of duty.

Meanwhile the investigation is continuing – it is understood the gardaí have been unable to talk to the driver of the motorbike due to his condition.

They have been speaking to motorists and witnesses in the area and have been examining extensive CCTV footage.

As revealed yesterday by The Journal clear footage from a service station near the scene will play a key role in the probe.

Garda forensic collision investigators have carried out a full examination of the scene. They will now compile a full report including mapping to show how it unfolded – it will include estimates of the speed driven by the motorbike.

Sources have said that early indications show that the speed the bike was travelling at in excess of the 80kms/hour limit on that part of the road.