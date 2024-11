FORTY-TWO PEOPLE suspected of being involved in the Dublin riots last year have been identified from the images of 99 individuals posted online by An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí released the images on Tuesday, ahead of the first anniversary of the riots on 23 November. The images were captured via CCTV footage.

The photos of the 42 people who have since been identified have been removed from AGS’s website. Thirteen of these people were identified in the last 24 hours.

In a statement released today, a Garda spokesperson said: “The purpose of the publication was to identify these 99 ‘persons of interest’ to either rule each individual ‘in or out’ and progress the criminal investigative process…

“An Garda Síochána is not confirming at this time the role of any of these individuals in the events of 23 November 2023 and it should not be presumed that identification means criminal involvement in these events.”

Gardaí have asked members of the public to identify anyone they recognise in the images, saying they can do so anonymously if preferred. If anyone recognises themselves in the images, they have been asked to contact gardaí directly.

The investigation team at Store Street Garda Station can be contacted by calling 01 666 8000 or emailing store.street.public@garda.ie. Any member of the public can also provide confidential information by calling 1800 666 111.

Today’s statement noted that AGS “continues to receive a very significant public response to this appeal for information”.