GARDAÍ HAVE PUBLISHED 99 images of people who they deem as of interest to their investigation into the riot in Dublin city centre last year.

Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the major public disorder event on 23 November 2023 which was carried out by a large crowd crowd, mostly fueled by an anti-immigrant rhetoric.

A total of 17,000 hours of CCTV camera footage has been combed through by gardaí investigating the riot and identified 99 people of interest. Images of the cohort have been published on An Garda Síochána’s website.

Detectives are now requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in the images. Gardaí want to ‘rule in or out’ each person and progress the investigation.

A bus and car on fire on O'Connell Street in Dublin city centre after violent scenes unfolded. Alamy File Photo Alamy File Photo

“Members of the public can provide information/nominate identification for any of the 99 persons of interest through the Garda website,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station at 01 666 8000 or the garda confidential line 1800 666 111.

Members of the public can go online, see the photos and contact gardaí directly from the site (anon, if desired) about individual images.



It’s the first time it’s been done this way.



Gardaí say they did their own data protection assessment before publishing the images. pic.twitter.com/ihzZjckTkd — Mairead Maguire (@maireadmaguire_) November 19, 2024

Since the event, 57 people have been arrested by gardaí, 53 people have been charged, 14 people have been convicted and one person has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the incidents on the night last year.

One European arrest warrant has been issued for one man, gardaí said, after he left the jurisdiction.

Additional reporting by Mairead Maguire.