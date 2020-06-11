Man (40s) injured in Limerick shooting

A MAN IN his 40s is in a stable condition after being shot in Limerick.

Gardaí were called to an incident in the Castle Street area of Limerick city shortly before 7pm this evening where they discovered a man in his car who had been shot.

He was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. His condition is described as stable.

The scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061-212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.