A GARDA WAS struck by an electric bike yesterday in Dublin.

During a routine patrol, gardaí yesterday responded to a report of an e-bike causing a disturbance in Porterstown Park, Dublin 15.

At approximately 2:30pm, the garda approached the bike, which had two male passengers, and directed them to dismount.

“The e-bike then accelerated striking the Garda who was taken to hospital and subsequently discharged following treatment for non life-threatening injuries,” a garda statement said.

The driver and passenger of the e-bike failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly anyone with footage, as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on (01) 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.