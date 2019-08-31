This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Appeal for witnesses after shots fired at garda patrol van in north Dublin

Neither of the uniformed gardaí in the van at the time were injured.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 4:54 PM
37 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4790712
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after shots were fired at a garda van in Darndale, north Dublin this week.

A garda van with two uniformed members was on patrol in the Buttercup Park area of Darndale on Thursday night at around 11.20pm when it was involved in an incident with a suspect car.

Gardaí said a loud noise was heard before the car took off across a nearby field in the direction of the Malahide road.

“The patrol van was later inspected and two indentations consistent with gunfire were discovered on the driver’s door. No one was injured and both garda members involved remained on duty.”

The van has since been taken for technical and forensic examination.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Coolock garda station on 01 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Read next:

