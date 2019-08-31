Appeal for witnesses after shots fired at garda patrol van in north Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after shots were fired at a garda van in Darndale, north Dublin this week.

A garda van with two uniformed members was on patrol in the Buttercup Park area of Darndale on Thursday night at around 11.20pm when it was involved in an incident with a suspect car.

Gardaí said a loud noise was heard before the car took off across a nearby field in the direction of the Malahide road.

“The patrol van was later inspected and two indentations consistent with gunfire were discovered on the driver’s door. No one was injured and both garda members involved remained on duty.”

The van has since been taken for technical and forensic examination.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Coolock garda station on 01 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.