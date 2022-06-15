#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 15 June 2022
Advertisement

Warning over new email scam which claims user is being investigated for child sex offences

Gardaí are urging the public to beware of the scam.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 15 Jun 2022, 5:34 PM
8 minutes ago 744 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5791863
The email in question,
Image: Gardaí
The email in question,
The email in question,
Image: Gardaí

Screenshot 2022-06-15 5.29.31 PM The email in question, Source: Gardaí

GARDAÍ HAVE URGED the public to be aware of a new scam in which people receive an email purporting to be from gardaí.

The fake email states that the individuals computer is to be seized in relation to investigations into “child pornography – paedophilia – cyber pornography – sex trafficking” or some similar claim.

Officers are advising the public that gardaí will not make contact with a person under investigation in this way.

Gardaí advised the following:

  • Don’t respond to any unsolicited email seeking personal, financial or security advice
  • Never click on a link or attachment in an unsolicited email
  • If you believe the email is from a genuine source, verify this independently. Independently means independent of the email sender.
  • Independently verify any requests for information and never use the contact details supplied to you by the caller or texter. 

A garda spokesman said: “We would urge anybody who has received similar correspondence and has any concern about it to contact their local Garda station for advice.

“An Garda Síochána also appeals to any person who may have inadvertently or otherwise engaged with this scam, or any similar scam,  and subsequently been a victim of this type of fraud to report it to their local Garda Station.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie