Warning over new email scam which claims user is being investigated for child sex offences

The email in question, Source: Gardaí

GARDAÍ HAVE URGED the public to be aware of a new scam in which people receive an email purporting to be from gardaí.

The fake email states that the individuals computer is to be seized in relation to investigations into “child pornography – paedophilia – cyber pornography – sex trafficking” or some similar claim.

Officers are advising the public that gardaí will not make contact with a person under investigation in this way.

Gardaí advised the following:

Don’t respond to any unsolicited email seeking personal, financial or security advice

Never click on a link or attachment in an unsolicited email

If you believe the email is from a genuine source, verify this independently. Independently means independent of the email sender.

Independently verify any requests for information and never use the contact details supplied to you by the caller or texter.

A garda spokesman said: “We would urge anybody who has received similar correspondence and has any concern about it to contact their local Garda station for advice.

“An Garda Síochána also appeals to any person who may have inadvertently or otherwise engaged with this scam, or any similar scam, and subsequently been a victim of this type of fraud to report it to their local Garda Station.”