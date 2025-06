THE SENTENCE HEARING for a garda who admitted inciting two other men to rape a woman and to impersonating her online has been adjourned as he is hospital.

Shane Flanagan (39) with an address in Co. Clare pleaded guilty before the Central Criminal Court earlier this year to two counts of inciting two men to rape a woman on dates between November and December 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to six counts of endangerment, in that he intentionally or recklessly engaged in impersonating the woman in Facebook communications, and on the website fetlife.com and in which communications invited persons unknown to visit violence upon her and two others, thereby creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm on dates between 2018 and 2020.

Flanagan also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of four images of child sexual abuse material, known in law as child pornography, on 7 January, 2021.

Defence senior counsel Padraig Dwyer told the Central Criminal Court today that his client was not present as he had been admitted to hospital earlier this week.

Mr Dwyer handed a medical report to the court. He asked Mr Justice Paul McDermott to adjourn the sentence hearing for two weeks when an updated medical report will be provided to the court.

Mr Dwyer also told the court that his instructing solicitor would undertake to contact the Chief Solicitor’s Office if his client was released from hospital.

Anne-Marie Lawlor SC, prosecuting, said the complainant, who was in court, have been made aware of the situation.

Mr Justice McDermott adjourned the case for mention later this month and directed an updated medical report should be provided to the court on that date.

Ms Lawlor told the court during a previous hearing that the victim wishes to maintain her anonymity, but has no difficulty with Flanagan being identified.