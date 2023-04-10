Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious assault on man (20s) in Galway

GARDAI HAVE ISSUED an appeal for witnesses following a serious assault in Galway on Friday.

At around 12:55am on 7 April, a man in his early 20s was assaulted in the Raven Terrace area by a group of men.

The man was taken to University Hospital Galway where he is currently in a serious but stable condition.

Gardaí in Galway are investigating the assault and are appealing to the public for information.

Any person who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact gardaí. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling around the areas of Bridge Street, Dominick Street and Raven Terrace between midnight and 1am are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the North Western Regional HQ in Galway on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.