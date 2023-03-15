Gardaí investigating alleged Waterford assault arrest woman for allegedly making false statement

GARDAÍ ARRESTED A woman for allegedly “knowingly making a false report” as part of an investigation into an alleged attempted assault in Co Waterford.

Following a report of an allegation of attempted assault in Dungarvan on Sunday, 19 February, gardaí in the Waterford town commenced an investigation.

As part of that probe, gardaí recently arrested a woman for an offence contrary to Section 12 of the Criminal Law Act 1976.

The woman was subsequently released and file is now being prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Section 12 of the Criminal Law Act 1976 related to “any person who knowingly makes a false report or statement”.

Gardaí noted in a statement to The Journal that there was commentary on social media in relation to the allegations, which linked an assault to foreign nationals.

Although a spokesperson said that “An Garda Síochána does not comment on third party material posted online, they added that they were “acutely aware of the significant volume of misinformation, disinformation and fake news in circulation in relation to public safety”.

The spokesperson also confirmed that gardaí in Dungarvan are not investigating any other similar alleged assaults at this time, “nor are gardaí aware of any alleged spate of attacks by foreign nationals as suggested”.

The spokesperson added: “An Garda Síochána is the sole agency invested with the statutory role of preserving peace and public order. It is also An Garda Síochána’s statutory role to investigate crime and enforce enacted legislation.

“An Garda Síochána would urge anyone with information relating to any crime to report it immediately to An Garda Síochána where it will be investigated.

“In emergency situations such as crime in progress, or urgent Garda assistance is required, members of the public should always contact 999/112.”

Gardaí also said they continue to investigate ”all the circumstances of an alleged attempted assault that is reported to have occurred on Sunday 19 February 2023 in Dungarvan, County Waterford”.

-With additional reporting from Eoghan Dalton