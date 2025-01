GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a report of an alleged assault at a bus stop in Dublin.

The alleged assault occurred in Ballymun, Dublin 11 on Friday, 27 December 2024.

The assault on a child by an adult male is reported to have occurred at a bus stop on Ballymun Road at around 9:50pm.

Last week, Dublin Bus confirmed to The Journal that it is investigating widely-circulated video footage of a child allegedly being struck by a man who appears to be Dublin Bus staff.

The video shows an altercation between a man in a high-vis vest at the door of a Dublin Bus and a child at a bus stop.

Advertisement

The short video shows the child standing outside the bus speaking with another person at the open door of the vehicle.

The man in the high-vis vest steps between the two, and the child appears to be struck by the man.

The child is then seen falling to the ground.

In a statement to The Journal, Dublin Bus said it is aware of the footage and that it is “actively investigating”.

“Dublin Bus is taking this alleged incident very seriously. The safety of our customers and employees is always our priority,” a Dublin Bus spokesperson said.

Gardaí meanwhile are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, in particular anyone who may have been in the vicinity at the time or with direct knowledge of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.