Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing 23-year-old Dublin woman

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have sought the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 23-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday.

Rachelle Ryan was last seen leaving her home on James Street North at approximately 4pm on Friday afternoon.

She is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height and of slight build with fair hair.

When last seen, Rachelle was wearing a blue zip-up top with three yellow stripes down each sleeve, dark coloured bottoms and runners and had a dark coloured cross body bag.

Gardaí have asked that any information on Rachelle’s whereabouts should be reported to Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 – 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.