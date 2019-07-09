Gardaí appeal for public's help tracing missing 16-year-old from Sligo

GARDAÍ IN SLIGO have appealed for the public’s helping in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy who has been missing from his home since Saturday.



Kian Dwyer was last seen in Sligo town and is believed to have travelled to Tallaght in Dublin.

Kian is described as being 5’11’’ in height, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen Kian was wearing a red zip jumper, navy tracksuit bottoms and green runners.

Anyone who has seen Kian or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.