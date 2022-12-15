Gardaí appeal for witnesses as man arrested over Meath murder released without charge

A MAN IN his 50s arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in a field in Meath has been released without charge.

The body of 22-year-old Mahamud Ilyas was discovered on Saturday wrapped in a carpet by a passerby in Belgree Lane, Kilbride, around 7km from Ashbourne town.

The man aged in his 50s was arrested on Tuesday in the Dublin 15 area and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Gardaí said today that he has now been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A second man in his late teens was also arrested as part of the investigation on Tuesday.

Advertisement

He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Investigating gardaí are continuing to appeal for information.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who may have seen or spoken with Mahamud between Friday 9 December after 10am and the afternoon of Saturday 10 December.

Anyone with any information on the movements of Mahamud is asked to contact the investigating team.

Gardaí also continue to appeal to anyone who travelled along Belgree Lane, Kilbride on 9 or 10 December to come forward. Motorists with dashcam footage from this location are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the incident room at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.