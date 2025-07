Gardaí in Co Donegal are looking for three young men after plastic bags, arranged to look like a body and covered in ketchup, were struck by a passing car on Sunday night.

The incident, which happened in the village of Milford, left a terrified motorist thinking they had hit a real person.

The collision occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday on the R245 at The Pans, Cranford at around 12:30am.

The motorist jumped out of their car and found what they thought was a person was plastic bags covered in ketchup.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were left shaken following the bizarre incident.

Damage was also caused to the car as a result of the collision.

A Garda spokesperson said “We are following a definite line of enquiry in relation to this incident and we are anxious to speak with anyone who may have travelled in that area and who may have observed a white car with three young males on board parked up nearby”.

“This car is believed to have been in the area around the time of the collision and then immediately left in the direction of Carrigart,” they said.

Anyone who may have travelled along that route with a dash-cam between midnight and 1am on that date is urged to make the footage available to Gardaí.

“If anyone travelled within the Carrigart area between 12.30am and 1.30am with a dash-cam, we ask them to get in touch with us also,” Garda Doherty added.

“We are very anxious to progress this investigation and we appeal to the males in question to make contact with Gardaí in Milford on 074 9153060. As already stated, we are following a definite line of enquiry and all available CCTV is being sought and examined. Those involved in this very serious matter are advised to make contact with investigating Gardaí,” they said.