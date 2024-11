GARDAÍ IN GALWAY have issued an appeal for help from the public in identifying the body of a man recovered from the water near Galway city.

The body was recovered from the River Corrib at Claddagh Quay on Sunday, 17th November, 2024.

The man is estimated to have been aged in his 60s, and 5ft 7 inches in height. He was of a medium build, weighing between 78 and 80kg. He had blue eyes and a full head of reddish-grey hair.

The man had a grey full beard, with the moustache part of the beard slightly red. He had black rimmed glasses on his person.

He is also believed to have had an Irish accent.

In a photo shared by gardaí, the man can be seen wearing a grey tweed suit jacket and trousers, as well as a blue and white striped shirt with a flowery print along the seams and collar.

He wore size 10 Asos black-laced dress shoes.

“Extensive enquiries have been carried out but there has been no positive identification of the deceased to date,” Superintendent Paudie O’Shea of Gaillimh (Galway) Garda Station said.

“I am appealing to owners of guest houses, landlords, hotels, hostels, B&Bs and Airbnbs to check if anybody left their premises and may have left property behind”.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.