GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the owners of two cars which were at a nearby filling station around the time that a collision which killed three people occurred in Donegal to come forward.

Two young men who were travelling in the same car were fatally injured in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred on the N15 at Liscooley at approximately 10pm on Friday 22 November 2024.

Ryan Glenn, 25, and Gordy Galbraith, who was in his 30s, died at the scene.

The occupant of the other car, Samuel Hunter, subsequently died in Letterkenny University Hospital as a result of the crash. He was aged in his 70s.

Gardaí are now seeking to identify the owners of two vehicles which were in a nearby filling station around the time of the collision, as they may have valuable information to share.

Neither vehicle was involved in the collision.

The two vehicles were in the forecourt of the filling station located approximately 100 metres from where the collision occurred.

One vehicle, believed to be a dark Skoda or Audi estate, exited the filling station and turned left towards Castlefinn. The second vehicle (a dark SUV, possibly a Toyota), left the filling station soon after.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.