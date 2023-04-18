Advertisement

Tuesday 18 April 2023
Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
# Gardaí
Two men due in court following seizure of €406,000 worth of suspected cocaine and heroin
The suspected drugs were found following searches in Finglas and Lucan in Dublin.
1.2k
0
24 minutes ago

TWO MEN ARE due in court following the seizure of suspected heroin and cocaine in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí seized approximately €406,000 worth of what is suspected to be the two substances during a number of searches in Finglas and Lucan.

The searches were part of an operation aimed at tackling and disrupting the criminal activities of an organised crime group based in west Finglas.

One man in his 30s will appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning, and another man in his 60s will appear before the court on 12 May.

The two were arrested yesterday along with a woman in her 40s, who is still being held at a garda station in Dublin.

At approximately 2:55pm yesterday, a search of a vehicle was conducted on the Newcastle Road in Lucan.

During the course of this search, approximately €84,000 of suspected cocaine and €60,000 of suspected heroin was found and seized.

Follow-up searches were later conducted at three locations in Finglas, where approximately €149,000 of suspected heroin and €113,000 of suspected cocaine were seized, in addition to €10,000 and £2,000 sterling in cash.

The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.









Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
