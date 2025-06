GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to question a suspect arrested after a man was allegedly deliberately mowed down in a feud-related hit-and-run killing in north county Dublin.

The victim, a man in his 30s, named locally as Mircea Rostas, died on Monday on Railway Street, Balbriggan shortly after 9pm. He had been hit by a car. Mircea was working as a delivery driver, it is understood.

A video circulating on messaging apps showed the immediate aftermath – a young man can be seen with a hurley stating to onlookers there was “beef” between groups in the area.

Local people attempted to give first aid to the man who was lying lifeless on the street, while other people arrive in a car in a distressed state. Others stood nearby filming the scene.

There was then a series of follow-up outbreaks of violence, with disturbances across the area including a fight between two groups at the local garda station.

Sources have confirmed that the death is part of a feud between members of the Roma community in the area.

It is understood there was a serious assault as part of the same dispute in recent weeks.

Advertisement

A major garda operation in the area after the incident led to the discovery of the black BMW car gardaí suspect was driven in the attack.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s and he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act – he can be held for a maximum of 24 hours which excludes rest periods.

Today, gardaí will make the decision on whether they have enough evidence to contact the Director of Public Prosecutions to seek a direction to charge or release the man.

A post-mortem examination was carried out by the Office of the State Pathologist at Dublin City Mortuary, gardaí said.

Gardaí have also said that the area was fully examined by the Garda Technical Bureau and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road has since reopened to traffic.

Detectives have begun trawling for CCTV footage in the area and interviewing witnesses.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward, and have appealed for people not to share footage of the incident online.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, from the area at the time are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 666 4500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.