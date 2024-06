GARDAÍ WERE DEPLOYED to Burrow Beach, in Sutton, Fingal, after “reports of disturbances” yesterday evening.

Large crowds went to the popular beach yesterday to enjoy the summer weather, but there were reports of altercations between young people which resulted in gardaí being called.

Crowds had to be dispersed from the beach by gardaí as a result.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí “responded to reports of disturbances on Burrow Beach” yesterday evening.

The spokesperson added that a “number of units attended at around 6pm and crowds were later dispersed from the area”, and that investigations into the incidents are ongoing.