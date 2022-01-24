#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two gardaí injured after stolen car reportedly involved in multiple crashes in Wexford

Both gardaí required hospital treatment.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 24 Jan 2022, 2:38 PM
Wexford Garda Divisional Headquarters
Image: Google Streetview
Wexford Garda Divisional Headquarters
Wexford Garda Divisional Headquarters
Image: Google Streetview

TWO GARDAÍ REQUIRED hospital treatment after a stolen car was reportedly involved in a number of crashes in the Wexford area yesterday evening.

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a car that occurred in the Piercetown area of Co Wexford at around 5.15pm yesterday.

This vehicle was later reported to have been involved in “multiple road traffic collisions in the Wexford area”, Gardaí said, including collisions with two Garda vehicles in the Kilmore Quay area, around a 20 minutes’ drive away.

The offending vehicle failed to remain at the scene of these incidents, Gardaí said.

Two members of An Garda Síochána were injured during the course of these collisions. Both members were taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment and both have since been released.

The vehicle has been recovered and investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

It is understood that the driver involved may have been suffering from a medical event at the time of the incident.

