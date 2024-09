GARDAÍ ARE SET to give an update today on efforts to break up an Irish drug cartel that have seen quantities of heroin and cocaine seized.

Europol is holding a press conference today with gardaí and police forces from France, the US, Australia and Canada. Other countries involved in the operation include Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden.

The press conference will see the “international coalition of countries” announce the results of “sophisticated law enforcement action against encrypted communication platform”.

Gardaí are due to hold their own press conference with media after the Europol event.

The Journal has reported that the international police forces have been involved in breaching the encrypted communications of a drug trafficking operation.

A large Irish crime grouping has been found to be using those international encrypted communications to run their importation of drugs into the State.

A number of people have been arrested and a large amount of drugs – potentially worth several millions of euro – have been seized, The Journal understands.

The new cartel operation does not involve the Kinahan Organised Crime Group but is a different grouping linked to a family that gardaí have been monitoring for months.

Includes reporting by Niall O’Connor