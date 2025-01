GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a shooting incident in Limerick city last night.

The incident on Hyde Road may be linked to an ongoing feud between two gangs on the southside of the city.

A garda spokeswoman confirmed that they are investigating the incident and as yet no one has been discovered injured.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding a report that a firearm was discharged in the Hyde Road area of Limerick city on Thursday, 23rd January 2025.

“The incident occurred at approximately 11pm. No injuries have been reported at this time,” the spokeswoman said.