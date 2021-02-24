Gardaí investigate social media users for identifying teen charged over knife attack at IFSC

SOCIAL MEDIA USERS are under criminal investigation for identifying a 15-year-old boy charged over a knife attack on a mother-of-two who died after a stabbing in Dublin’s IFSC.

A judge has warned that they can face prosecution for breaking reporting restrictions.

Urantsetseg Tserendorj, 48, originally from Mongolia but living in Dublin with her family for a number of years, was rushed to the Mater Hospital following an attack on 20 January last.

The incident happened at 9.30pm near the CHQ building at Custom House Quay, as the office cleaner was making her way home from work.

She remained in a critical condition for two weeks before she passed away on 3 February.

Her husband Ulambayar stayed by her bedside and close family members flew over from Mongolia.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was arrested and remanded in custody after a brief court appearance on 23 January.

He made no reply when charged with assault causing harm, attempted robbery and unlawful possession of a knife as a weapon at the CHQ Building, in the IFSC in Dublin 1.

He was aged 14 at the time of the incident and could face possible further charges.

The teen appeared before Judge Bernadette Owens at the Dublin Children’s Court today. It was his first court appearance since Urantsetseg Tserendorj died.

Detective Garda Mark Barry asked to address the court in relation to people breaking the anonymity rule in cases involving juveniles. He told Judge Owens there has been alleged breaches of section 93 of the Children Act, “in relation to WhatsApp and Facebook messages in relation to the case”.

An investigation has started at Store Street Garda Station, he added.

He confirmed that messages could have identified the boy who told the court that he was not aware this had happened. The teen’s solicitor had reported it to gardaí, Judge Owens was told.

She thanked the garda for bringing this to the court’s attention.

Citing section 93 of the Children Act, she repeated that nothing should be reported that would lead to the boy being identified.

“People will be aware that in other cases, there have been prosecutions taken when there have been breaches of section 93,” she warned.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are awaited and the garda file has not been received yet, said State solicitor Mairead White. She asked for a four-week adjournment.

Defence counsel Alison Fynes said the boy, whose mother was present for the hearing, was anxious to progress matters and every effort should be made for the case to be expedited.

The State solicitor pointed out that the alleged offence happened just over a month ago.

There was no application for bail and the boy was remanded in continuing custody to appear again in March.

About three dozen members of Mongolian community gathered in the square across from the courthouse holding placards on the morning of the teen’s latest hearing.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.

