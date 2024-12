GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING “all the circumstances” of the discovery of skeletal remains within an area of Loughan House prison in Co Cavan.

The remains were discovered yesterday at a building site on the prison grounds at around 4.30pm.

Advertisement

The scene is currently preserved for a forensic and technical examination.

A garda spokesperson added that the Coroner’s Office has been notified and investigations are ongoing.

A forensic analysis is also due to take place, which will determine the course of the investigation.

Loughan House is an open, low security prison.