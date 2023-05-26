Garda investigating criminal damage after fire at Athlone building site

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after two excavators and a small digger were significantly damaged by a fire in Co Westmath.

The incident happened late last night at a building site in the Monksland Industrial Estate in Athlone.

The fire was extinguished by local fire services. The scene was preserved and a technical examination was conducted.

Advertisement

Gardaí are said they are investigating criminal damage by fire.

They are now appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M6 motorway east-bound between Ballinasloe and Athlone between 11pm and midnight yesterday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.