IT HAS BEEN confirmed that a number of gardaí will be deployed to Paris this summer to assist with policing the Olympics and general tourism.

In total, 56 gardaí will travel to France in three rounds.

In July and August, 42 gardaí will assist with policing the Paris Olympics; in August and September, 12 will assist with policing the Paralympics; and in July and August two gardaí will be deployed to assist with general tourism.

These gardaí will go on patrolling duties with the French officers but will not have the power to make arrests.

Advertisement

As reported by The Journal in March, the request was made by France earlier this year that gardaí be made available to act as liaisons with Irish fans and teams.

Gardaí have previously worked in France during the Rugby World Cup and at other popular tourist locations.

In March, France said it had asked 46 countries if they would be willing to supply more than 2,000 police officers to help secure the Paris Olympics this summer.

The move came as organisers finalised security planning for the French capital’s first Games in a century while on heightened alert against potential attacks.

Up to 15 million visitors are expected in Paris for the July 26-August 11 Games and Paralympics that follow.