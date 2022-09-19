Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Monday 19 September 2022
Advertisement

Gardaí praised for 'quick-thinking' after rescuing woman from a housefire in Co Kerry

The woman in her 60s was found ‘conscious but motionless’ by gardaí.

By Diarmuid Pepper Monday 19 Sep 2022, 9:53 AM
1 hour ago 6,064 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5869966
Superintendent Flor Murphy said he is 'proud to work with these dedicated gardaí'.
Image: Shutterstock
Superintendent Flor Murphy said he is 'proud to work with these dedicated gardaí'.
Superintendent Flor Murphy said he is 'proud to work with these dedicated gardaí'.
Image: Shutterstock

FOUR GARDA MEMBERS have been commended for their bravery after rescuing a woman from a house fire in Co Kerry.

At around 9.20pm on Friday evening, gardaí received a report of a house fire in the Killarney area.

Upon arrival, gardaí did not observe any obvious signs of a fire.

However, when they reached the back of the house, smoke could be seen bellowing from a window.

Gardaí believed the homeowner was inside the property so they tried to gain entry through the front door of the dwelling.

When this was unsuccessful, a small window was then smashed and Gardaí managed to unlock the door.

Garda members Eddie Meaney, Martine Desmond, Tom Moynihan, and Patrick Finnegan entered the smoke-filled property and found a “conscious but motionless” woman lying on the floor.

She was lifted by Gardaí and quickly taken outside, where she received medical attention from Garda members Martina Desmond and Eddie Meaney.

The fire was later extinguished by local fire services and the woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to Kerry University Hospital to receive treatment for her injuries.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The four Garda members who responded to the incident received medical treatment, with two members suffering from smoke inhalation.

However, all four have recovered and have resumed duty. 

Speaking after the incident, Killarney Superintendent Flor Murphy commended the action of his colleagues.

“Gardaí on a daily basis show selfless bravery and dedication to keeping people safe,” said Superintendent Murphy.

He added: “I have no doubt without the quick thinking and bravery of my colleagues Garda Meaney, Desmond, Moynihan and Finnegan that there would have been a tragic outcome to this incident.

“I am proud to work with these dedicated Gardaí.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie