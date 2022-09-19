Gardaí praised for 'quick-thinking' after rescuing woman from a housefire in Co Kerry

Superintendent Flor Murphy said he is 'proud to work with these dedicated gardaí'.

FOUR GARDA MEMBERS have been commended for their bravery after rescuing a woman from a house fire in Co Kerry.

At around 9.20pm on Friday evening, gardaí received a report of a house fire in the Killarney area.

Upon arrival, gardaí did not observe any obvious signs of a fire.

However, when they reached the back of the house, smoke could be seen bellowing from a window.

Gardaí believed the homeowner was inside the property so they tried to gain entry through the front door of the dwelling.

When this was unsuccessful, a small window was then smashed and Gardaí managed to unlock the door.

Garda members Eddie Meaney, Martine Desmond, Tom Moynihan, and Patrick Finnegan entered the smoke-filled property and found a “conscious but motionless” woman lying on the floor.

She was lifted by Gardaí and quickly taken outside, where she received medical attention from Garda members Martina Desmond and Eddie Meaney.

The fire was later extinguished by local fire services and the woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to Kerry University Hospital to receive treatment for her injuries.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The four Garda members who responded to the incident received medical treatment, with two members suffering from smoke inhalation.

However, all four have recovered and have resumed duty.

Speaking after the incident, Killarney Superintendent Flor Murphy commended the action of his colleagues.

“Gardaí on a daily basis show selfless bravery and dedication to keeping people safe,” said Superintendent Murphy.

He added: “I have no doubt without the quick thinking and bravery of my colleagues Garda Meaney, Desmond, Moynihan and Finnegan that there would have been a tragic outcome to this incident.

“I am proud to work with these dedicated Gardaí.”